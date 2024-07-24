Endangered Steelhead Trout makes comeback in local creek

SANTA BARBARA CO., Calif. - One of California's critically endangered species is making a comeback for the first time in years and it's flourishing in a secret spot in Santa Barbara County.

"If you look right down by the wall you can see the babies," said Brian Trautwein, Senior Analyst/Watershed Program Director for Environmental Defense Center.

Under a canopy of trees and beneath the surface of a mossy creek, tiny Steelhead or Rainbow Trout fingerlings scurry by; some in large schools. Local environmentalists call the discovery "exciting."

"The Southern California Steelhead is one of the rarest fish in America," said Trautwein. "To see even one in a pool in a local creek is amazing but to see several is highly unusual. And, to see them actually spawn and have hundreds of juvenile Steelhead is almost unheard of."

He said the Steelhead's journey is exceptional and it's something that hasn't been seen locally in at least 10 years, if not longer. He added, the Santa Ynez River once had 25,000 steelhead in a single run but the population dwindled when the Bradbury Dam was built.

"The Steelhead Trout is a very unusual species. It can live as either a trout in the fresh water or a salmon in the ocean," said Trautwein. "They come up from the ocean to spawn in our freshwater creeks and rivers and then the babies will make their way back out to the ocean to become Steelhead."

Trautwein said it is nature's flexible way of protecting and sustaining the species.

Gerry Ichikawa, a Santa Barbara resident, has been following Steelhead Trout for quite some time. He said he first spotted the rare fish at this tucked away spot about a month ago and there were a lot of them at the time -- some were a "fairly good size."

"I saw one and then I saw another and then I saw half a dozen," said Ichikawa. "I just hope the ones that are left survive and the ones that were here have gone downstream."

Delroy Smith of "Noleta" said back in the Fall, this creek was bone dry. He was thrilled to see the mossy water teeming with schools of small fish and as recently as three weeks ago, Steelhead Trout roughly a foot long.

"Rebirth of nature. That's what I saw," said Smith.

"Unfortunately, word has gotten out and we now have people come down with fishing poles catching these endangered steelhead," said Trautwein.

Posted signs are frequently torn down. People caught reeling in the rare trout face steep fines and possible jail time.

"This is a nearly extinct species but it's making a comeback," said Trautwein. "It's trying. It has the will to survive. All we need to do is give it a little bit of help."

In the coming days, state wildlife biologists will collect and relocate the remaining fingerlings since that pool of water is slowly drying up.