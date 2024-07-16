County Fire officials say rugged terrain, weather and finding smoldering remains and hotspots are the biggest challenges of containing the Lake Fire



SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— As crews working on the Lake Fire go deeper into rural Santa Barbara County, they continue to encounter many challenges.



The north zone of the Lake Fire is more difficult to contain than than the south zone because of its steep slopes and mountainous terrain.



“Steep terrain backing down. Firefighters have to work in there. I just spoke with one of our hand crews, Santa representing a crew there spiked out in that area, meaning they they camp out there. They stay multiple days out there. And that those supplies that they need are flown in and or taken in by dozers,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Spokesman Scott Safechuck.

The south zone has fuels that burn with intensity at first, but go out quickly.



That's where most of the containment is.



The weather has proven to be a consistent obstacle.



“We've had some favorites that favor some weather that favored us. And but we're going back in the direction of heading towards triple digits. So that remoteness, the heat low, our relative humidity you sweat more fire activity increases coupled with the remote location is very challenging,” said Safechuck.



Those at greatest risk have been evacuated— including large animals like horses and ostriches— but also pets like cats and dogs.



Santa Barbara County Animal Services is at capacity.



“Yeah, so we had to bring multiple dogs down from our Lompoc shelter here to our Santa Barbara location so we can open up room for evacuation animals. A lot of people are bringing in their animals and evacuating from their properties, so we had to open up spaces,” said Santa Barbara County Animal Services Animal Welfare Specialist Marlena Piacenza.

Captain Safechuck says when it comes to the firefighters most of the injuries have been related to heat illness or heat related dehydration.



The six firefighters who have sustained injuries have all been released from the hospital.



Today the County Board Of Supervisors ratified a local emergency declaration for the Lake Fire.



The emergency declaration makes it easier for the county to focus its resources on Lake Fire control efforts and support.