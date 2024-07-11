Transient occupancy tax scheduled to make November ballot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to propose a transient occupancy tax increase for the next election cycle this November.

Below is a press release on the matter:

On July 9th the Board of Supervisors voted to place a Santa Barbara County Essential Community Services Measure (2% Transient Occupancy Tax increase) on the November 5, 2024, General Election ballot for voter consideration.

If authorized by voters, the Measure would update the County's existing transient occupancy tax (TOT) from its current 12% rate to 14%. The TOT would be paid by hotel/lodging guests in unincorporated areas, though all countywide registered voters would be eligible to vote on the Measure. The measure only requires a simple majority to enact.

“The budget outlook in upcoming fiscal years shows a deficit, which will make it increasingly difficult to fund local priorities that improve the quality of life in our County. If voters pass this Measure it would generate additional, locally controlled ongoing revenue,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

This measure proposes to fund general local services such as:

maintaining 911 emergency communications

gang prevention

repairing deteriorating bridges

potholes, roads, transportation infrastructure

protecting groundwater

addressing homelessness

0 general county services/purposes.

If passed the ballot measure would provide approximately $3 million annually.

The Santa Barbara County Essential Community Services Measure ballot question reads: To fund local services such as: maintaining 911 emergency communications; gang prevention; repairing deteriorating bridges, potholes, roads, transportation infrastructure; protecting groundwater; addressing homelessness; and general county services/purposes, shall the ordinance increasing Santa Barbara County's Transient Occupancy Tax (paid only by hotel/ short-term rental guests), in unincorporated areas (excluding cities), from 12% to 14%, providing approximately $3,000,000 annually until ended by voters; requiring public audits; all funds locally controlled, be adopted?

The County currently collects TOT from 24 hotels/motels/lodging and 520 short-term rentals in the unincorporated county area. The tax would continue to apply in the unincorporated county, not in cities.

If enacted by the voters, funds raised by the Measure would be spent in Santa Barbara County to maintain and support local County services and programs. Additional information on the measure can be found on the County’s website at County of Santa Barbara - File #: 24-00759 (legistar.com)

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors