Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital performs 1000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center team performed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement, the first hospital to achieve this milestone in the Central Coast region.

The minimally invasive procedure is used to treat aortic stenosis, a narrowing or tightening of valves in the heart.

That tightening of valves can cause symptoms including shortness of breath, lightheadedness, palpitations, chest pains, and shortened lifespans detailed Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in a press release about the milestone.

"We are incredibly proud to have reached this achievement," beamed interventional cardiologist Dr. Joseph Aragon (MD). "This milestone not only highlights our team’s expertise and dedication but also reinforces our commitment to providing advanced cardiovascular care."

The transcatheter aortic valve replacement uses a catheter to guide an artificial valve to the heart, usually through an artery in the patient's leg, explained Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

According to Cottage Hospital, once the new valve is in position and opened, it begins to function immediately, creating a safer and "significantly shorter recovery time" compared to traditional open-heart surgery.

"It’s rewarding to witness the program's growth and see the hundreds of lives we’ve touched thanks to

TAVR [Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement]," shared interventional cardiologist Dr. Michael Shenoda (MD). "Reaching this milestone is made possible by a strong commitment to excellence across multiple departments."

Cottage Hospital began offering the TAVR procedure in 2015.