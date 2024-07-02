Local Kayak fisherman survives shark encounter

GAVIOTA, Calif. – A local fisherman survived a shark encounter on Tuesday morning.

Adam Ramirez said it happened around 10 a.m. along the Gaviota Coast near the campground.

Ramirez said he was fishing when he saw what looked like a 14-foot great white shark.

Ramirez said the shark knocked him off his kayak, but he managed to get back onboard quickly.

He said the shark encounter left its mark on his kayak.

Ramirez managed to paddle to shore, despite the scratches and punctures.

Ramirez, who recently moved to Solvang, said he has seen sharks before but has never had this happen.

Despite the scare, he plans to fish again in that area after he gets his kayak repaired.