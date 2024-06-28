Skip to Content
Semana Nautica brings a summer of competition to the Santa Barbara waterfront

Semana Nautica is underway in Santa Barbara with dozens of waterfront area competitions.
Semana Nautica
today at 11:49 am
Published 11:59 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the oldest traditions of competition on the Central Coast is underway with the 2024 Semana Nautica.

It takes place annually around the 4th of July week.

Semana Nautica has a tradition dating back to 1933 when local residents challenged the crews from five U.S. Navy battleships during Fleet Week.   

It was changed over the years to Semana Nautica to honor the town's Spanish heritage.

The sports festival has evolved over the years to have an array of events. 

All ages and abilities are participating.  

The contests include swimming, volleyball, beach runs, water polo, fishing, sailing, lawn bowling, basketball, softball, tennis, tug-of-war, and many others.

Admission to all events for the public is free, but participants do have a required fee.

For more information go to: Semana Nautica

John Palminteri

