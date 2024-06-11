Santa Barbara Teachers Association members rally again

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A majority of drivers honked their horns in support of teachers rallying on every corner of Santa Barbara and De La Guerra Streets in Santa Barbara before Tuesday's Santa Barbara Unified School Board meeting.

Teachers and union workers held signs along Santa Barbara Street and chanted "Teachers say fair pay." Supervisor-Elect Roy Lee also grabbed a sign to join them.

Lee said he stood with teachers before his election and remembered some of his favorite teachers including Mr. Lenker, his English teacher at Dos Pueblos High.

Instead of handmade signs, most of the teachers held bilingual orange signs that read "Educators Fighting For The Schools Our Students Deserve!" and "Strike Ready."

They want people to know they will be without a contract at the end of the end of June if their mediation doesn't lead to a resolution.

Their representatives will meet with district representatives and a neutral party at a Fact Finding talk on Wednesday, June 12. Teacher and union representative said that is when graduations begin.

"We have one of our teachers who want go to graduation because she has to be at Fact Finding. They knew the dates, they set the dates so yeah it makes it even more important to be here."

The majority of high school graduations begin on Thursday. The neutral party will review the district budget. The district has offered a 9% raise the first year, followed by 4% raise. Teachers said they want 15% followed by 8%.

They said they are fighting for wages to live in Santa Barbara one of the most expensive communities to live in along the coast.

Teachers holding rally signs salaries range from $56,000 for starting teachers to $100,000 for those with the most experience.

They said districts in more affordable to live areas pay more.

Some teachers said they commute from Oxnard and are sometimes late to class due to problems or accidents on Highway 101. They love their kids and for that reason said the commute is worth it.

The district plans to issue a statement later today. Teachers plan to speak during public comments at the school board meeting.

They believe the fact finding abut the finances of the district will lead to contract. But if it doesn't, the teachers have already voted to authorize a strike in the new school year.

