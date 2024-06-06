Santa Barbara County Fire Department asks Santa Barbara’s foothill communities for input

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reaching out to the communities along the foothills of Santa Barbara for help in developing the best Community Wildfire Protection Plan for the area.

The survey (available in English y Español) is an important tool for the county-based fire agency to prioritize steps to keep the entire region safe in the event of a fire.

The 10,696-acre plan area, shown in the map below, includes the Santa Babara Foothill Communities of Mission Canyon, San Roque, Barger Canyon, and Northridge.

The deadline to submit your responses to the survey is Jun. 9, 2024.

The foothill communities face a prevailing wind coming from the coast, northwesterly sundowner winds (depicted in the image below), and notably drier vegetation among the various elevations changes detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Departement.

In fact, the foothills north of Santa Barbara are designated as high or very high Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

While those high or very high fire hazard zones are not very densely populated, building density rapidly increases as show in the image below.

Besides the survey, community workshops, and Your Local News Channel's emergency alerts, you can find and sign up for the latest community safety alerts at www.ReadySBC.org.