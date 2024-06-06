Kids gym in Santa Barbara celebrates Pride month with decor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A kids gym in Santa Barbara is celebrating Pride month at it's De La Vina location. Charles Fossett-Lee, the co-owner of My Gym on De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara, has put up Pride themed decorations around the gym.

As Pride month is observed in the month of June, Fossett-Lee is hopeful kids and parents will feel welcomed. He said he wants all kids and families to be true to who they are and "live loud and to live proud."

This is the second year the owner has decorated for Pride month, last year was the first year Fossett-Lee decorated. He said only one person had an issue with the decorations last year, but overall the community has been supportive of the decorations.