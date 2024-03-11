Two men arrested in stolen vehicle for distribution of illegal drugs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police Detectives announced Monday they arrested and booked two men carrying illegal drugs in a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

Both men were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail after detectives responded to calls about a stolen vehicle according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The driver was identified as a 39-year-old Santa Barbara man and the passenger was identified as a 61-year-old Santa Maria resident explain Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police Department arrested the driver for possession/transportation for sale of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santa Barbara Police also charged the passenger for possession/transportation of fentanyl for sale and possession/transportation for the sale of methamphetamine.

Nearly four ounces of narcotics were found in the stolen vehicle including methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and other items used to sell or distribute drugs detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police Department also found stolen e-bikes in the vehicle the law enforcement agency explained in a press release about the arrests.

Bail has been set for both men at $300,000 state Santa Barbara Police Department.