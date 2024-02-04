Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Airport closes terminal and grounds all commercial flights due to flooding Sunday

Santa Barbara Airport
today at 5:50 pm
Published 5:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Airport has closed its terminal and grounded all commercial flights due to flooding on the runway on Sunday.

"We are monitoring the situation and will reopen as soon as it is safe. We don't have an ETA at this time as the water continues to rise in and around the airport," said Santa Barbara Airport Director Christopher Hastert. "Passengers should check with their airlines for options related to canceled flights."

Director Hastert directed people to the airport's website and social media for updates as they come in.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

