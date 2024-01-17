Neighbors line up to learn more about proposed Neighborhood at State and Hope rental project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Hundreds of people lined up to learn more about a proposed 642 unit rental housing project that would take the space now occupied by Macy's at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara.

Father and son developers Jim and Matthew Taylor held a community open house inside the Grace Fisher Foundation Clubhouse on Wednesday night.

The Taylors behind MCP Santa Barbara LLP are calling the project The Neighborhood at State and Hope.

"This is going to be build as a workforce housing," said Jim Taylor, "this is not going to be luxury apartments."

They said the turnout exceeded their expectations.

By 7 p.m. everyone had a chance to go inside and look at artist renderings and ask the developers questions.

Some of the people were solidly in the Nimby or Not in My Backyard court.

"I don't think there is enough parking there has been no provision little provision for traffic," said Marilyn Freeman who lives nearby."

She also said she was concerned about a lack of space for parents to push strollers and for kids to play.

"I am not supporting rentals," said Louis Mathieu," I would support condos to give the opportunity to build equity."

Supporters called themselves YIMBYS for Yes in My Back Yard.

"I am pro because I don't want to see an empty shopping center," said David Gronsky,

"I'd rather see it full of people that can work at other stores in town and other hospitality industries."

Macy's is closing more 125 stores nationwide.

The Taylors said they bought the property to answer the statewide call for more housing to meet the demand.

"The state housing mandates are crucial in what is happening, the only interest we have and the only reason we bought it is to do a housing project," said Matthew Taylor.

He said the plan is to build workforce housing for a variety of incomes and for seniors.

Jim Taylor said it is difficult to put a price on what low income means.

But the plan so far calls for about 50 low income units.

Mathew Taylor said they are open to input.

The next stop for the proposal is the Architectural Board of Review next month.

They hope the Santa Barbara Planning Commission will hear their proposal this summer.

Fifth District Councilmember Eric Friedman lives in the area and has children attending the local schools.

He said the city of Santa Barbara will have a chance to ask for changes.

"We are trying to work with the tools we still have to get the most concessions in terms of possibly upping affordable units and making this the best possible project that complies with state law and serves the community to best ability we can," said Friedman.

The Taylors said the soonest they could break ground with a green light would be 2028.

They said it would take about two years for construction in hopes of renting out units in 2030.

Visit https://stateandhope.com for more information.

Your News Channel will have more on the proposed housing project tonight on the news.