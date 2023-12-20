Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Caltrans closes number two lane of northbound Highway 101 near Olive Mill Rd until storm passes

Caltrans
By
Published 3:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Caltrans alerted the public that it has closed down the number two lane of northbound Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road due to rain damages, and it will keep the lane and overcrossing closed until the storm passes.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

Download the app here
Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
montecito
rainstorm impact
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content