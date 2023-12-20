Caltrans closes number two lane of northbound Highway 101 near Olive Mill Rd until storm passes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Caltrans alerted the public that it has closed down the number two lane of northbound Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road due to rain damages, and it will keep the lane and overcrossing closed until the storm passes.

The No. 2 northbound lane of #US101 at the Olive Mill Road Overcrossing will remain closed until the current storm system passes. The heavy rain will not allow for placement of a secure patch of asphalt. Further attempts will occur this evening when the storm passes.@CaltransHQ https://t.co/EdLVvdWo9T pic.twitter.com/Ug37W2jROU — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 20, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.