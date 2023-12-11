Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Harbor gets into the holiday spirit with the 37th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday

today at 5:57 pm
Published 6:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The weather was not the only thing that brought cheer to the local community as Santa Barbara Harbor hosted the 37th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday.

The event kicked off with assorted festivities including a visit from Mr. and Ms. Clause alongside ten tons of snow.

Paddle-powered ocean-goers took to the open water before motor-driven boats carried the parade into the night with this year's Holiday Disco Extravaganza theme.

Ventura will host its ocean-braving 2023 Ventura Harbor Holiday Parade of Lights on Friday and Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
37th Annual Parade of Lights
boat-based parade
community events
KEYT
Pacific Ocean
Santa Barbara
santa barbara harbor

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

