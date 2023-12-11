Santa Barbara Harbor gets into the holiday spirit with the 37th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The weather was not the only thing that brought cheer to the local community as Santa Barbara Harbor hosted the 37th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday.

The event kicked off with assorted festivities including a visit from Mr. and Ms. Clause alongside ten tons of snow.

Paddle-powered ocean-goers took to the open water before motor-driven boats carried the parade into the night with this year's Holiday Disco Extravaganza theme.

Ventura will host its ocean-braving 2023 Ventura Harbor Holiday Parade of Lights on Friday and Saturday.