Community meeting presents safety plans for accident-prone Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The stretch of Cliff Drive between Loma Alta and Las Positas Road is in line for safety improvements and is currently a high risk area to drive.

The city has received years of input from residents and numerous complaints about dangerous driving, including speeding and reckless behavior. There have also been many accidents including those with human and animal fatalities, and crashes with major injuries.

Statistics show it is one of the most dangerous areas to drive in Santa Barbara.

The city said it has received grant money for improvements.

The Project will add:

A new three-mile separated path for all ages and abilities on Cliff Drive from Arroyo Burro County Park to Castillo Street. In addition to the new path, the Project includes the following pedestrian infrastructure enhancements.

Eleven new crosswalks, safety enhancements to four existing crosswalks, and three new traffic signals along Cliff Drive.

Safety features at crossings including curb extensions, median refuge islands, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs), safety lighting, and high visibility crosswalk markings.

A new crosswalk at Cliff Drive and Salida Del Sol for improved coastal access and safe walking route to Washington School.

A wider sidewalk on Flora Vista between Cliff Drive and Red Rose, curb extensions at the Flora Vista/Red Rose intersection, and sidewalk infill on Red Rose between Fellowship and Flora Vista to improve safety for students who walk or bike to Monroe Elementary School.

A wider sidewalk along Loma Alta to improve connectivity between McKinley Elementary and the new path on Cliff Drive.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027.

Residents who want to talk to city leaders, traffic improvement designers and see drawings of the proposed work can attend the meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Monroe Elementary School, located at 431 Flora Vista Dr.

For more information, visit: https://santabarbaraca.gov/projects/cliff-drive-vision-zero-project.

