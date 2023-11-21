Father Larry leads silent prayer for peace

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Franciscan Friar Larry Gosselin, better known as Father Larry, led a silent prayer for peace on Tuesday night, the same night negotiators talked about a temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Father Larry helped people light candles that blew out on State Street near De La Guerra.

They stood behind a large handwritten sign that read "Standing Together For All in Silent, Caring, Prayerful, Presence in a time of great pain."

"It is a hopeful sign to see this, this development, now," said Gosselin, "and hopefully our prayers are working and we will continue to pray for this resolution to this conflict."

Many people stopped to watch them in the glow of their candlelight.