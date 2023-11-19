Santa Barbara Plant Swap and Sale Market fuses wine and music with plants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Fox Wine Company planted the seeds for small businesses to grow at their free event which fused plants with wine in a perfect pairing.

These bigger hotels are changing the landscape of our area. So that's why it's so important to hold these events, to really foster small businesses so that we do not get lost in the shuffle because this is what really people come to Santa Barbara for,” said Fox Wine Company Tasting Room Manager Lisa Solis.

Plant lovers got to browse through locally grown plant arrangements from a dozen vendors.

“We can never have too many plants. Our water bill isn't super happy about it, but we are,” said Neil Nathan, who lives in Santa Barbara .

Many got to learn about exotic plants that would be hard to find elsewhere.

Kokedamas… translates to a moss ball in Japanese… I repot the plants in a in a moss ball which helps plants grow vertically,” said Owner of Raíz Feliz plant shop Alex Montoya- Mendez.

Multiple raffles throughout the day turned a few lucky visitors into winners.

But not everyone needed to win the raffle to feel like they had scored.

“I had a Swiss cheese plant and I traded her for this. I think I won out of the trade,” said Sheauling Kastor, who was visiting from Lompoc.

In addition to the plant swap, visitors also get to walk away with a free plant of their choice.

“Some people have plants that maybe don't get enough love anymore and we're able to take them and give them a new home,” said Neil Nathan.

Creative entrepreneurs came prepared to show off their handmade plant themed accessories.

“This is a plant swap so obviously i brought my plant related items. But I mean, it's just a great community event. So it's drawing people in, like connecting with other makers and creative people and people who love plants,” said Owner of Woven Handmade Tamara Shibata.

Event organizers say they were thrilled with Sunday’s turnout.

They hope that events like these encourage people to shop locally.