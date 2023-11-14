Trades Workers from Teamsters go on strike— demand fair pay at Cal State Channel Islands and all Cal State Universities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Trade workers from Teamsters Local 2010 went on strike Tuesday at Cal State Channel Islands, protesting what they said are unfair labor practices at the university.

They're also currently negotiating for more pay and a fair wage scale that rewards experience, called salary steps.

"Every listed employee has step raises except for the CSU. So there's basically a salary range. You get hired at the bottom. You're supposed to move through your range. We have no way of doing that without steps,” said Teamsters trades worker Tim Allen.

A number of professors and students protested in solidarity with the workers.

“They do so many things behind the scenes. The electrical, the plumbing, the carpentry, even the locksmith thing, all of this is done through Teamster our Teamsters here on campus, and they're just critical to keeping everything running,” said CSU Channel Islands physics professor Greg Wood.

“They help me with the plumbing, they help me with my clothes shower, they help me for basic necessities that I need, that usually my dad will help me. And I think of them as my family because that's what my dad would do for me. So I'm just here for them to get paid fairly and get a contract soon as possible,” said CSU Channel Islands undergraduate student Elizabeth Flores.

Trades workers said they have been in limbo since January, and say the university is stalling negotiations and bargaining in bad faith.

But the Chancellor’s office said the financial negotiations are a complicated process.

“We've had multiple meetings with the Teamsters and we are looking forward to coming to agreement with them. We're looking forward to providing them with salary increases. And we have done that recently with five of our other unions,” said Cal State Universities Associate Vice Chancellor of Labor and Employee Relations Christina Checel.

This isn't the only labor battle brewing on campus.

Contracts for professors expire in January.