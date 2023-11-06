Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes new giraffe calf

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – There is a special new resident at the Santa Barbara Zoo. On Thursday, Aida, an endangered Masai Giraffe, gave birth to a healthy female calf who is now bonding with her mother.

Adia was in labor for about three hours and the lanky newborn was on her feet in only 23 minutes after her birth where she appears to be strong and healthy if a little unsteady relay the Santa Barbara Zoo.

This is Aida's third calf and weighed in at 152 pounds and measured six foot and one inch tall at her first medical examination.

The calf may be as tall as your author already, but Masai Giraffes can grow up to 17 feet tall and can weigh up to 2,700 pounds.

Aida and the calf will continue to bond in the Giraffe barn until the Zoo's animal care team decides its time to introduce the newborn to the rest of the giraffe herd and the viewing public.

Want to join the foster feeders program at the Santa Barbara Zoo? Click here for more details.

“We are always excited to welcome another calf to our herd, but this one carries extra special significance, as she is the last offspring of our beloved giraffe Michael, who we lost earlier this year,” explained Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo's Vice President of Animal Care and Health. “As we witness this calf's strength and vitality, we are reminded that Michael's legacy lives on, and our important work surrounding the conservation of this species continues.”

The Masai Giraffe has been listed as an endangered species since 2018 after a dramatic decline in their wild population in their native Kenya and Tanzania in recent decades.

The Santa Barbara Zoo now hosts five Masai Giraffes in its herd: Aida, Theo, Audrey, and Raymie as well as the unnamed calf.

Check out the Santa Barbara Zoo's Social Media for photos and updates as well as find out how to participate in naming our newest neighbor!