Second Annual Ceylon International Film Festival finale Saturday night at the Lobero Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The closing night of the Second Annual Ceylon International Film Festival is Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre and the community is encouraged to check out the international film festival headquartered right here in Santa Barbara.

Tickets for the final night's festivities can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre box office while supplies last. If you want to guarantee a seat, you can also purchase tickets online here.

The Ceylon International Film Festival (CEYIFF) is a non-profit arts and educational program and the first Sri Lankan film festival organized outside of Sri Lanka.

“CEYIFF is a bit of a crazy idea but some great things come from crazy ideas. The films are a testament to the power of filmmaking and the talent and determination of Sri Lankan filmmakers, especially considering the turmoil the country has endured over the last few decades. Many mentors helped me succeed in America and I wanted to pay-it-forward. I think audiences will be intrigued, engrossed and entertained.”said founder and Santa Barbara local, Aruni Boteju.

When asked why bring the international film festival to his home of 26 years, Boteju explains, "My goal was to create a bridge from one paradise in the Indian Ocean to another paradise on the Pacific Ocean.”