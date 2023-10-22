Inmate apparent suicide in Santa Barbara County Main Jail under investigation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A male inmate at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail was found dead in his cell after an apparent suicide Saturday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, at around 6:20 a.m. custody staff at the Main Jail were conducting cell checks on inmates in the Northwest module and found a male inmate unresponsive in his bunk.

As custody staff entered the single-occupant cell, they found a piece of linen fashioned surgical cord around the inmate’s neck.

According to custody deputies and WellPath medical staff, they began life-saving measures, including administering Narcan and performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the jail facility.

First responders continued life-saving measures, but the inmate did not recover. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation, but say it is possible the the incident "appears to be an apparent suicide."

Criminal Investigations and the Administrative Investigations are also conducting multiple investigations into the incident. The Coroner’s Office will also conduct their own investigation to determine the cause and manner of the inmates death.

"The identity of the decedent will be released once notification to his next-of-kin has been completed," said SBCSO Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.