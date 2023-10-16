Physical therapist introduces new lymphedema prevention program for breast cancer patients in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Heart of Gold Physical Therapy, a new program for breast cancer patients in Santa Barbara, is a provider of cancer rehabilitation physical therapy.

The clinic just started a new lymphedema prevention program aimed to improve overall care for those with breast cancer.

Michelle Folsom of Heart of Gold Physical Therapy said the new program is focused on breast cancer patients and survivors.

"I have a new state of the art device that helps detect and prevent breast cancer related lymphedema," said Folsom.

The new device can reduce the impact of secondary lymphedema, a side affect that can happen after breast cancer treatment.

“So excited to bring this device to Santa Barbara because it can put women at ease who are going through her treatment and into survivorship of developing lymphedema," said Folsom.

Local lymphedema therapists believe this prevention program will help breast cancer patients who are at risk of developing lymphedema from surgical, radiation, or chemotherapy treatments.

“It’s going to be significantly a game changer … it gives accurate measurements of fluid amounts … it gives all kinds of data related to people’s nutrition and their total body fluid balance," said lymphedema therapist Holly Clement.

Folsom hopes this new device will help locals with early detection & prevention of lymphedema.

“Takes 30 seconds to take a reading, they step off and they’re done," said Folsom.

The physical therapist said there are over 290,000 newly diagnosed breast cancer patients in the United States every year, and 80% are at risk of developing lymphedema.

“My hope is to bring this early detection device to the community and have it be accessible for everyone going through breast, cancer, treatment or any cancer treatment that involves lymph nodes," said Folsom.

The Sozo device is FDA approved for prospective surveillance of breast cancer related lymphedema.

For more information on Heart of Gold Physical Therapy, Inc. Lymphedema Prevention Program, visit: https://www.heartofgoldpt.com/.