Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Two men shot and another arrested in early morning shooting on State Street

KEYT
By
today at 11:26 am
Published 11:42 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Early Friday morning, officers with Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Lompoc resident in connection with a shooting at a local bar where two adult men were injured.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, one of those men is awaiting surgery for their injuries from the shooting and the other was also medically transported, but with minor injuries.

Around 12:14 a.m. officers with Santa Barbara Police Department arrived at a bar in the 500 block of State Street where they discovered two men with gunshot wounds and a man detained by bar security staff who was believed to be the shooter relay Santa Barbara Police Department.

After an investigation, Santa Barbara Police Department detail that the three men were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting and that officers do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

Santa Barbara Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
crime and courts
KEYT
safety
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Department
shooting

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content