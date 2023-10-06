Two men shot and another arrested in early morning shooting on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Early Friday morning, officers with Santa Barbara Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Lompoc resident in connection with a shooting at a local bar where two adult men were injured.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, one of those men is awaiting surgery for their injuries from the shooting and the other was also medically transported, but with minor injuries.

Around 12:14 a.m. officers with Santa Barbara Police Department arrived at a bar in the 500 block of State Street where they discovered two men with gunshot wounds and a man detained by bar security staff who was believed to be the shooter relay Santa Barbara Police Department.

After an investigation, Santa Barbara Police Department detail that the three men were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting and that officers do not believe there is any further threat to the public.

Santa Barbara Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.