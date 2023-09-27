Housing project to replace Carrillo commuter lot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-Plans to build 63 affordable housing units in Santa Barbara have been approved.

The Santa Barbara City council voted unanimously to approve the development agreement at the site of the commuter lot.

The 400 West Carrillo St.location is currently fenced off for cleaning.

The Housing Authority's Executive Director said they found an altruistic developer willing to help the community build affordable units.

"I am over the moon, as my team, we have been working on doing something like this with the city on the unused underutilized parking lots for years," said Rob Fredericks," and the city took a leap of faith."

The city of Santa Barbara Housing Authority worked with neighbors to keep the height acceptable.

They hope to break ground on the housing project at the commuter lot location next year.