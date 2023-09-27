Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Housing project to replace Carrillo commuter lot

Affordable housing project to replace commuter lot in Santa Barbara
By
today at 11:02 pm
Published 11:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-Plans to build 63 affordable housing units in Santa Barbara have been approved.

The Santa Barbara City council voted unanimously to approve the development agreement at the site of the commuter lot.

The 400 West Carrillo St.location is currently fenced off for cleaning.

The Housing Authority's Executive Director said they found an altruistic developer willing to help the community build affordable units.

"I am over the moon, as my team, we have been working on doing something like this with the city on the unused underutilized parking lots for years," said Rob Fredericks," and the city took a leap of faith."

The city of Santa Barbara Housing Authority worked with neighbors to keep the height acceptable.

They hope to break ground on the housing project at the commuter lot location next year.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content