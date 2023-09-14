Lemon Festival All-Inclusive Kids Wristband available now ahead of end-of-month event

GOLETA, Calif. – Central Coast families are invited to enjoy the return of the 30th annual Goleta Lemon Festival to be held on Sep. 30 through Oct. 1 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

On Saturday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A highlight of the Festival is the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone and this year's iteration of the Lemon-themed community event features an all-inclusive kids activity wristband that you can purchase before the event and save on unlimited access to all kids activities for the entire day.

Some of those activities include: archery tag, bubble fun, euro bungee, double slide, king of the jungle bounce house, obstacle courses, toddler jump, carousel bounce house, rock wall, train, slot cars, mini gold, and more!

Kids activity wristbands will be sold at the festival for $35, but the pre-purchase price is $30 before Wednesday, Sep. 27.

For a full list of activities and to pre-purchase those wristbands go to LemonFestival.com.

Another feature of the Lemon Festival is the largest interactive display of Fire, Police, and Emergency Services in the County at the Safety Street section.

While cruising along Safety Street, you will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep us all safe and get an up-close look at their state-of-the-art vehicles and tools of the trade. Kids will be able to explore their vehicles and even meet Smokey the Bear!

Attendees will also get the chance to meet the Sheriff's Mounted Enforcement Unit and K-9s as well as the deputies who work alongside their animal partners.

The Goleta Lemon Festival can not happen without its many volunteers. Applications for anyone 14 and up can visit LemonFestival.com for volunteer opportunities.