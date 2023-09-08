First Bank on State Street robbed Friday; suspect remains at large

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – First Bank at 3304 State Street was the scene of a robbery Friday afternoon. The single male suspect remains at large.

Santa Barbara Police Department relay that the suspect does not pose a threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a mid-40s heavier-set man, wearing a long-sleeved black jacket with khaki pants, and black shoes detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, around 11:53 a.m., the man entered the bank wearing the above-described outfit as well as a mask and demanded money from one of the tellers.

The teller gave an undisclosed amount of cash from their drawer and the man fled the scene on foot detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

This is an active investigation in which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been alerted reveal Santa Barbara Police Department.

If you have any information about this robbery, contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Bureau at 805-897-2347.