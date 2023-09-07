Fundraising efforts underway to repair historic African American church in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A community fundraising effort continues to help repair and restore the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Santa Barbara, a landmark building in the city and religious community.

The urgent need is a roof project. Due to the weather damage, in person worship and fellowship has not been able to take place.

The church is over 119 years old. It is on the corner of Haley St. at Olive St. on the lower eastside of downtown

There are six AME churches in the city and St. Paul is the oldest.

The church is a leader in supporting African American culture and spirituality in Santa Barbara and educating the community at large.

In 2020 the church was designated a Santa Barbara City Historic Landmark in recognition of its architectural distinction an significant cultural history.

The church is seeking community fundraising through a continued donation drive.

Information from the church website shows the progress to date:

Phase 1 Roof Replacement $80,000 (urgent and most pressing need) Meanwhile, $20,000 has been raised to date by the St Paul congregation. We need your help to reach our goal of $80,000.

Phase 2 Revitalization (supported by ongoing fundraising) The second phase is motivated by two goals. One is to stabilize and renovate other portions of this historic building (renovating the fellowship hall and upstairs meeting rooms to increase accessibility) so that we not only can resume our worship and fellowship activities but also expand them and grow our congregation. The second is to resume St. Paul’s reputation as a beacon for justice by expanding our mission and service to the surrounding community, focusing on our youth and seniors. We will continue to conduct historical tours for students, politicians, and visitors in the area while at the same time renewing our cultural contributions to the regional community.

Donations can be made by check to St. Paul AME Church, 502 Olive Street, Santa Barbara 93101 or online via the Givelify APP using: St Paul AME Church Santa Barbara. Click here to go to Givelify.

"We are under the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church Denomination Group Exemption Number 2632, 00-53-0204696, 501C (3), and a California Non-Profit Corporation Entity No. 0046107," wrote St Paul AME Capital Campaign Committee, Pastor, Elbert Sherrod Trustees, Julie Carlson, and Wendy Sims-Moten.

