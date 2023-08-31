Santa Barbara man sentenced to 21 years in prison in connection with 2019 fatal stabbing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Angel Rafael Barajasflores Jr. was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday for the fatal 2019 stabbing of Alberto Suarez Torres.

That 21-year sentence handed down by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill includes an 11-year term for voluntary manslaughter and a 10-year term for a street terrorism enhancement detail the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McCallister was the prosecutor assigned to this case.

According to Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Barajasflores previously pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Jun. 28 of this year and was also ordered during his sentencing to pay restitution to the California Victim Compensation Board as well as register as a gang member.

One of the four people arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing, Igor Ortiz, pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree and was later sentenced to 25 years to life relay Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.