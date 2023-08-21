Kids battled eight miles of open water at the Keiki Paddle for those battling life-threatening illnesses

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Local kids braved eight miles of open ocean, from Goleta to Santa Barbara, as part of the Keiki Paddle, an annual fundraiser for one child battling a life-threatening illness.

This year's recipient of the non-profit's funds is six-year-old Santa Barbara resident Anderson Presniakov who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in October of 2022.

Presniakov lives with his mom and dad as well as his two-year-old sister Hanna and is looking forward to starting the first grade in the fall at Montecito Union School. He loves the outdoors, riding his bike, and superheroes.

The Keiki, Hawaiian for child, Paddle event started in 2008 for kids from seven to 18 to commit to the open-water paddle, being a good team member, and raise a minimum of $100.

If you are interested in making a contribution, visit here.