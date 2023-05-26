Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 12:54 pm

Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3-year-old girl suffering seizures on cruise ship off Santa Barbara coast

United States Coast Guard

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a 3-year-old girl suffering from seizures on a cruise ship about 90 miles off the Santa Barbara coast on Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The cruise ship, Emerald Princess, called the watch-standers at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, alerting them of the girl's condition and urgent need for medical attention.

The Coast Guard said it launched a San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to the rescue, and the crew was able to successfully hoist the girl and her mother and take them to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

The girl was last reported to be in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12.

