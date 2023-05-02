Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Updated
today at 6:58 pm
Published 5:39 pm

Motorcyclist dead after collision with mail truck on Alisa Lane and Marina Drive

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

They said a local man in his 40s was riding a motorcycle on Marina Drive when he colliding with U.S. Postal Service truck making a left turn onto Alisa Lane in Hope Ranch around 4:51 p.m.

Marina Drive is on the streets that does not have speed bumps and neighbors said motorcyclists like the curving roadway.

The CHP said a witness thought the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed.

SBC Fire said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4200 Block of Marina Dr.

The CHP closed the Marina Dr. temporarily to investigate.

They reopened the road after a tow truck removed the mail truck and motorcycle from the road.

