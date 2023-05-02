Motorcyclist dead after collision with mail truck on Alisa Lane and Marina Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

They said a local man in his 40s was riding a motorcycle on Marina Drive when he colliding with U.S. Postal Service truck making a left turn onto Alisa Lane in Hope Ranch around 4:51 p.m.

Marina Drive is on the streets that does not have speed bumps and neighbors said motorcyclists like the curving roadway.

The CHP said a witness thought the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed.

SBC Fire said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4200 Block of Marina Dr.

Motorcycle vs US Mail Courier Vehicle: 4200 Blk Marina Dr. Santa Barbara. Male rider assessed and pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver of Mail vehicle non-injured. Marina Dr. closed for accident investigation. CT 4:51pm pic.twitter.com/MOJnmFqWV5 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) May 3, 2023

The CHP closed the Marina Dr. temporarily to investigate.

They reopened the road after a tow truck removed the mail truck and motorcycle from the road.