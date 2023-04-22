Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 6:47 pm
Published 7:11 pm

Multi-vehicle collision reported on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Recreation Area entrance

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

LAKE CACHUMA, Calif. – Two motorcyclists and a sedan collided on Highway 154 outside of the entrance to Lake Cachuma Recreation Area. The two riders, a male and female, were transported for critical injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH).

Two occupants of the sedan were also transported, but for minor injuries to SBCH.

Santa Barbara area California Highway Patrol have been requested to close multiple lanes of Highway 154.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
highway 154
KEYT
Lake Cachuma Recreation Area
Santa Barbara
traffic collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content