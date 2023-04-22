Multi-vehicle collision reported on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma Recreation Area entrance

LAKE CACHUMA, Calif. – Two motorcyclists and a sedan collided on Highway 154 outside of the entrance to Lake Cachuma Recreation Area. The two riders, a male and female, were transported for critical injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH).

Two occupants of the sedan were also transported, but for minor injuries to SBCH.

Santa Barbara area California Highway Patrol have been requested to close multiple lanes of Highway 154.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.