UC Santa Barbara to open Center for Aging and Longevity

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara announced the new Center for Aging and Longevity Studies (CALS) will have its grand opening on Thursday, April 6.

The university said scientists in this new center explore the possibility of reversing aspects of the aging process.

"CALS focuses on the human experience by expanding health span, ameliorating those with age-related diseases, promoting the vitality of an aging population, and understanding how extended longevity could impact society," said the university.

Organizers will host an event to pair with CALS' grand opening, featuring a lecture and discussion by Dr. Cynthia Kenyon, Vice President for Aging Research at Google's Calico Labs.

This event will take place at the Music Academy of the West on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

To make a reservation or to learn more about the event, click here.

“...it is probably time to start thinking about the savings that you’ll need for a much longer retirement than you may have once planned,” said Joel Rothman, the director of CALS.