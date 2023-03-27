Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:08 pm

Local entrepreneur prepares for wedding season with dozens of vintage gowns spanning a century of fashion

Mina Wahab

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Wedding season is kicking into full gear as Winter transitions to Spring.

One local entrepreneur is preparing by broadening her inventory to include vintage wedding dresses.

These dresses span more than a century, with her earliest piece dating back to the 1880s and her most recent piece coming from the early 2000s.

For Sarah Anticouni, owner of Sarah’s Groovy Vintage Consignment, sustainability and affordability are key.

She believes that every bride-to-be should feel beautiful without having to spend an arm and a leg on a gown that will only be worn for one day.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

