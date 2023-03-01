US Women’s Development Sled Hockey Team to stop by Goleta’s Ice in Paradise for training camp

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Ice in Paradise, located in Goleta, is getting ready to welcome some special visitors.

The US Women's Development Sled Hockey Team will be training at the local ice rink from March 3-5.

The special visit is one of three statewide training camps preparing the team for the upcoming Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge in September, where the team will be defending the 2022 Gold Medal.

The team said its goal is for Women's Para Ice Hockey to become a Paralympic sport at the 2030 Olympics. In addition, the team said it will be the first USA Women's team to participate in Para Ice Hockey in the Paralympics.

The team said several world recognized para ice hockey players are on the roster that will be in attendance at the Ice in Paradise training camp this weekend.

Anyone is welcome to come watch these athletes train at the rink on Friday at 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Ice in Paradise is located at located at 6985 Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta.