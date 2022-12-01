800 local students strum ukuleles with world-renowned musician Jake Shimabukuro

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– More than 800 local students watched world-famous ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro at the Granada Theatre as part of University of Santa Barbara's Arts & Lectures events.

Students brought their own ukuleles and had the opportunity to play alongside the musician during the event.

Shimabukuro is internationally known as an expert ukulele player and composer, even writing the entire soundtrack for two Japanese films as well as performing live on tour with Jimmy Buffett over multiple years.

While these accolades could be career-defining for the world's most famous ukulele player, Jake Shimabukuro also founded the Four Strings Foundation in 2013 to engage students around the world with his beloved instrument and the inspiration of his music.

