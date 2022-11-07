Santa Barbara community continues to rally for the women of Iran

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara continues to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran in another consecutive week of protests.

Organized by UCSB professors, those in the area rallied in support of and to continue to draw community attention to the human rights violations and violence against women at the hands of the Iranian government.

Iranian women continue to protest strict gender-based regulations that require women to cover their hair and body in specific dress codes enforced by the Iranian Morality Police.

Following the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Zhina Amini in the custody of Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab too loosely, Iranian women have started a nationwide uprising. At least two other young women including 16-year-old Nika Shakarami have died during state protests.

The Iranian government continues a strict media blackout making it currently impossible to know the exact number of women who've died taking to the streets, appearing without a hijab, and rebelling against the current Iranian femicide.