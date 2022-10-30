Human Chain global rally for women of Iran comes to Santa Barbara Harbor Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara area participated in the human chain global rally in solidarity with the women of Iran Saturday in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

People gathered in Stern's Wharf Pier to stand in support of Iranian women protesting the unjust deaths caused by strict gender based rules imposed by the Iranian Morality Police.

The rally continues the global solidarity movement as protests erupted over the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Zhina Amini in the custody of Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab to loosely. Amini's death caused a nationwide uprising led by Iranian women rebelling against the law through hijab burnings and appearing outside with their hair uncovered.

Information from the country continues to remain limited due to the Iranian government's internet blackout.

Santa Barbara showed up and out for the women honoring their bravery and action.