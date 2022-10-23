Rally for the women of Iran marched down State Street Saturday to show support

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Locals, students, and people from all different backgrounds converged on State Street Saturday to participate in a global rally in support of the women of Iran.

Led by UCSB Persian Professor Aazam Feiz in partnership with the Women’s March of Santa Barbara protestors marched, listened to speeches on the dangers of feminicide, and witnessed Iranian cultural dances.

The rally comes as protests erupt over the death of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Zhina Amini in the custody of Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab to loosely. Amini's death caused a nationwide uprising led by Iranian women against the constant danger of strict gender based rules.

Iranian women have taken to the streets burning their hijabs, walking outside without one, and fighting for their fundamental rights as many women continue to be beaten, tortured, and murdered.

Due to the current internet blackout, all communication in and out of the county is extremely difficult to obtain to truly begin to pinpoint the amount and identities of the women who've died rebelling against the law.

Those in Santa Barbara were given a chance to express their support in the march on Saturday, while fostering a cultural connection to Iran through cultural dances and presentations.