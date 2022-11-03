Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 6:34 pm
Published 6:28 pm

Red Piano hosts preventative education session on opioid overdoses

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Owners of the Red Piano on State Street hosted an education session Thursday on opioid overdoses, how to spot them, and how to potentially save a life.

A member of the Pacific Pride Foundation gave a tutorial on using Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

The Red Piano owners felt it was important to host this session amid a nationwide rise in overdoses.

"Started to see some cases that are hitting a little too close to home with regards to fentanyl," said Colin Campbell, owner of the Red Piano. "And we just thought it was really important for us, our staff and the hospitality community in general to to get some more education."

Red Piano employees, workers from nearby businesses and community members were invited to attend.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12.

