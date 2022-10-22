Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 9:14 am

Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The male driver of a pick-up truck had to be extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire officials Saturday morning after their car rolled 20 feet off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon.

Firefighters performed a 30 minute extraction cutting the roof off the car to safely extract the driver that sustained major injury. Once firefighters were able to safely retrieve the man, he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver was the sole occupant in the single-car incident, the cause of which remains unknown.

