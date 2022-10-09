Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday.

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating the 5'11 white male who they believed stole a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with California license plate 7GJW053 from a nearby residence after fleeing the murder scene.

Officials warn that he is considered dangerous and are asking anyone that sees the car or the suspect to immediately call 911 and not approach.

The investigation is active and anyone with information should call law enforcement.