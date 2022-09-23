Skip to Content
New Beginnings hosts British comedian Jonny Donohoe in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - You know the old adage: laughter is the best medicine.

No one knows that better than Jonny Donahoe.

The British comedian traveled across the Pond to Santa Barbara in support of New Beginnings Counseling Center's annual fundraiser.

"It's quite an unusual, wonderful organization," said Donahoe. "It should be replicated the world over. That's my view." 

Donohoe's stage performance, "Every Brilliant Thing," blends humor with the serious and often gut-wrenching topics of depression, mental illness and, suicide.

"People, when given a great deal of knowledge about suicide, they find it to be contagious; the more you sort of know about this, the more dangerous it can be. But, ignoring talking about suicide is equally as dangerous."

The comedian's goal is to help audiences get rid of the stigmas impacting so many people these days of all ages, worldwide.

"I think its really important to know that you're either going to experience depression yourself, if you get to live a long life, or you're going to experience somebody you truly love going through it," said Donohoe. "So, equip yourself with the knowledge and the skill set to deal with that, to help someone, to help yourself."

Donahoe's performances kick off Friday night at Center Stage Theater in Paseo Nuevo and runs through Sunday.

All proceeds benefit New Beginnings and the people the non-profit helps throughout Santa Barbara County.

