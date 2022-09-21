Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Heal the Ocean co-founder Hillary Hauser talks about new book at Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The co-founder of "Heal the Ocean" has a new book out.

Hillary Hauser held a book signing at Chaucer's Books in Santa Barbara on Wednesday night.

Hauser's latest book is entitled "Dancing on Waves: A True Story of Finding Love & Redemption in the Ocean."

It tells the story of her adventures and love of the environment and ocean.

People packed the book store to meet her.

For book information visit https://chausersbooks.com

