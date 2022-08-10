Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that a Pride flag was stolen from a home next to Corner House Coffee in Los Olivos on Saturday night.

A Pride flag was also cut down and stolen from St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Santa Ynez on July 27, roughly two weeks ago.

While the Sheriff's Office identified two young adults who admitted to stealing the church's flag – and burning the flag in videos they shared on social media – investigators believe that the two recent incidents are related.

Deputies believe that other Pride flags have been stolen, but weren't reported to law enforcement.

People gathered out front of St. Mark's Church on Wednesday as church leaders replaced its stolen flag and hung a new one.

While the Sheriff's Office said that the event was a great example of the community coming together and was pleased with the turnout, it wanted to encourage the community to be tolerant of one another.