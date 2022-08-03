Hope Avenue exit closed after semi-truck slams into freeway wall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A semi-truck accident has closed the Hope Avenue exit off Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning.

The accident reported around 8 a.m. after the truck slammed into the wall dividing the freeway and offramp. Santa Barbara City Fire reported one patient was taken to the hospital with injuries suffered in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

There is no time estimate for when the roadway will reopen. But tow trucks have arrived at scene to begin clearing the semi which lost its trailer wheels in the accident.