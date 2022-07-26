Water Rescue Team helps kite surfer caught in kelp off Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-Santa Barbara County Fire's Water Rescue Team helped a kite surfer caught in kelp off the coast of Isla Vista after 8 on Tuesday night.

Gerd Fuchsberger said he was visiting California for the first time.

He is from Lucerne Switzerland.

When the wind dropped he said he got into trouble.

"I'm just a bit embarrassed."

Rescuers said he shouldn't feel that way.

He said the help he received was "awesome."

When he saw their lights he felt safe.

He was halfway through the kelp when crews arrived and helped him get out of the water and up the steep stairs by the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive.

With a grin he said he would do things differently next time.

"I would not go out so late in the evening through the kelp, that was very stupid, I learned my lesson," said Fuchsberger.

First responders recommend using the buddy system.