Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade trains future leaders during summer sessions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Teens are taking part in a leadership program put on by the award-winning Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.

They do not call it a summer camp.

Instead, they describe it as a 35-hour, one-week training program that will certify participants as future Bucket Brigade leaders.

They are getting their CPR and first aid certifications as well.

It is free thanks to a grant from the Williams Corbet Foundation.

Jack Gordon said he saw what happened when the Montecito Mudslide hit his neighborhood and he wanted to learn more about taking a leadership role in the next disaster.

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade co-founder Abe Powell said there are a number of certification levels.

On Monday, he taught the teens then importance of having time to break bread with volunteers, to create moments and friendships that help them bond and work well together during their experience.

He also taught them about the logistics of having wate, bathrooms, tooks, snacks and protective gear for large groups of volunteers.

Later this week they will be working on improving trails and planting native seeds in the park.

Teens interested in being part of the program next year can apply in March.

For more information visit sbbucketbrigade.org or follow them on social media.