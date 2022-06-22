Local fire crews prepare for elevated fire weather conditions

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire and CAL FIRE SLO have crews ready to fight fires as we enter peak fire season.

CAL FIRE has crews designated to fires caused by lightning.

“Across the state, we knew this weather system was coming through and we have lightning plans in place for every unit across the state of California," said Adan Orozco with CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE has announced 24/7 staffing for all stations in California.

“The stations that were closed for the winter time are now open so they have full staffing 24/7. Those fire engines and fire fighters are ready to go," said Orozco.

As we've seen lightning storms across California, local fire crews suggest finding shelter immediately after seeing lightning strike.

“There's a saying that says, ‘if you hear the roar, stay indoors’ and really, they need to stay inside and stay away from that lightning so they don't get struck," said Scott Safechuck with Santa Barbara County Fire.

“Just stay inside and let the storm roll through," said Adan Orozco.

Click here for more fire preparation and safety tips.