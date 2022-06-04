U.S. Conference of Mayors honors Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte for climate leadership

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The U.S. Conference of Mayors honored Paula Perotte, mayor of Goleta, during the 2022 Mayors' Climate Protection Awards for her climate leadership.

The awards took place as a part of the conference's 90th annual meeting in Reno, Nevada on Friday.

The conference recognized Perotte and 11 other mayors for their efforts to address the climate crisis, according to city officials.

Perotte received an Honorable Mention in the Small City category for the City’s Strategic Energy Plan and commitment to reaching 100% renewable electricity by 2030, according to organizers.

"I am so honored to be recognized on behalf of the city for our climate leadership, and am excited to support comprehensive climate action that fosters a greener, more sustainable Goleta," said Perotte. "The Strategic Energy Plan is the first of many steps that we hope to take to improve our community’s energy resilience."

For more information about the City of Goleta’s Strategic Energy plan, click here.